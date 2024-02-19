‘Signing for Tottenham was one of the best days of my life’: Guglielmo Vicario on move to Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has described signing for Spurs as "one of the best days of my life" and insists he only wanted a move to N17 after hearing of interest from the north London club.

Vicario was on international duty with Italy last summer when a conversation on the phone with his agent alerted him to the possibility of swapping Empoli for Spurs.

"My agent said to me, 'Tottenham might be interested in you,' Vicario told FourFourTwo in an exclusive interview.

"I said, 'Oh, Tottenham, OK… that’s very nice!' What can you say when you hear that name? From Empoli to Tottenham, it could be a big deal for me.

"Then the gaffer called me, we spoke about football and also about life, and he made a massive impression. In just two days, we arranged everything.

"After a week’s holiday, I came to London to sign my contract – it was one of the best days of my life, because it was one of my dreams to come to the Premier League."

Vicario's impressive form for Empoli last season – he made 277 saves, more than any other goalkeeper in Europe's top five leagues – also saw him linked with a number of top Italian clubs.

On rumoured interest from some of Serie A's biggest sides, he said: "Maybe, I don’t know, but when I listened to Tottenham, I said, 'OK, Tottenham.' I didn’t want to listen to anything else, I wanted to come here.

"I don’t need comfortable stuff in my life. Life is too easy to live in a comfort zone – for me this was a challenge. The level here is the best in the world. It was also an opportunity to experience how people live in a different way to Italy, and to learn a new language in a new dressing room."

