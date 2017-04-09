Silva is Manchester City's greatest ever - Zabaleta
David Silva made his 300th Manchester City appearance on Saturday and Pablo Zabaleta does not think his importance can be understated.
Pablo Zabaleta believes David Silva is the greatest player in the history of Manchester City.
Silva joined City from Valencia in 2010 and has become a key figure at the Etihad Stadium, with two Premier League titles, a pair of EFL Cups and an FA Cup triumph among his accomplishments.
The 31-year-old made his 300th appearance for the club in the 3-1 win over Hull City on Saturday and Zabaleta emphasised his importance.
"I could keep talking about David all day because I love him so much. For me he's the greatest City player ever," Zabaleta told the club's official website.
"I must say he is my favourite player at City, for sure. I love him. I am so lucky to have been playing in the same side as great players but especially David because he is so good.
"It is a pleasure watching him playing football. He is class, his vision to play football.
The goals, the skills. the flicks & tricks - here's some of 's best moments in sky blue
"Probably one of my best seasons at City was when I was overlapping all the time and making runs because I knew the ball would always be there.
"He is fantastic, so special. We are so lucky to have David at Manchester City; he has been fantastic for so many years. Different class."
