Silva is Manchester City's greatest ever - Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta believes David Silva is the greatest player in the history of Manchester City.

Silva joined City from Valencia in 2010 and has become a key figure at the Etihad Stadium, with two Premier League titles, a pair of EFL Cups and an FA Cup triumph among his accomplishments.

The 31-year-old made his 300th appearance for the club in the 3-1 win over Hull City on Saturday and Zabaleta emphasised his importance.

"I could keep talking about David all day because I love him so much. For me he's the greatest City player ever," Zabaleta told the club's official website.

"I must say he is my favourite player at City, for sure. I love him. I am so lucky to have been playing in the same side as great players but especially David because he is so good.

"It is a pleasure watching him playing football. He is class, his vision to play football.

"Probably one of my best seasons at City was when I was overlapping all the time and making runs because I knew the ball would always be there.

"He is fantastic, so special. We are so lucky to have David at Manchester City; he has been fantastic for so many years. Different class."