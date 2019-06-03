Simeon Jackson and Anton Ferdinand leave St Mirren

St Mirren have announced the departure of striker Simeon Jackson.

Jackson netted six goals in 32 appearances after arriving in September last year.

The club confirmed their loan players and Anton Ferdinand – who revealed he was leaving last week – would also depart along with Adam Eckersley, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Forfar.

A statement read: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that Anders Dreyer, Brad Lyons, Danny Rogers, Duckens Nazon, Jordan Holmes, Kyle McAllister, Laurentiu Corbu, Lee Hodson and Mihai Popescu have returned to their parent clubs as their loan deals come to an end.

“We can also confirm that Anton Ferdinand and Simeon Jackson will leave the club following the expiry of their contracts, while Adam Eckersley has joined Airdrieonians.”

Manager Oran Kearney added: “I’d personally like to thank all of the players for their efforts during their time at St Mirren and wish them all the best for the future. We are working hard behind the scenes as we look to add to the squad.”