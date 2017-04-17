Simeone compares Leicester to Atletico ahead of 'complex' clash

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone believes Leicester City are similar to his team as he prepares for a "complex" Champions League second leg.

The LaLiga giants carry a 1-0 lead to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday as they look to reach the semi-finals.

Simeone said there were plenty of similarities between his team and Leicester, the Premier League champions who have recovered from a poor start to the season.

"Leicester depend on the details, as we also depend on the details," the Argentinian told a news conference on Monday.

"It's a well-worked and defensively balanced team and we are also similar like that. So it's an evenly-matched and complex qualifier."

Leicester are on a three-match winless run ahead of the clash, while Atletico are unbeaten in their past 10 outings.

Atletico have also been Champions League runners-up in two of the past three seasons and Simeone said his side's ability to fight made them stand out.

"The best thing that this team has been doing in the last years is competing," he said.

"Competing in every competition they play makes them different and it’s an important point that this group has."