Simeone to 'think about' Atletico future

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits he is considering his future after his side's Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

Simeone's men were beaten by their city rivals in the European decider for the second time in three years, suffering a 5-3 penalty shoot-out loss in Milan on Saturday.

The Argentinian has been linked with numerous clubs, while publicly expressing his desire to one day coach Serie A outfit Inter.

Speaking after Atletico's loss, which came following a 1-1 draw through extra time, Simeone said he would take time to think about his future.

"It's a moment for me to think about things," he said.

Simeone added: "I'm thinking about thinking, nothing more than that.

"I answer what I feel. It's logical after a defeat like today.

"I am proud of my players, who have made an extraordinary effort in a tough Champions League."