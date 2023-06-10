'Simone is one of the best managers in Europe': Pippo Inzaghi heaps praise on brother and Inter Milan manager ahead of Champions League final
Coming up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Pippo believes his younger brother has the credentials to compete
Simone Inzaghi has guided Inter Milan to the Champions League final this season as manger, and his brother, the legendary Juventus and AC Milan striker Pippo, is full of compliments for the job he has performed with the Nerazzuri.
Taking over at San Siro from Antonio Conte in the summer of 2021, Simone has kept Inter Milan competitive in Serie A, but, most importantly, in Europe.
Elder brother Pippo is also a manager, with Serie B side Reggina, and believes the current Inter Milan boss is one of the best coaches in Europe. That will be put to the test on Saturday when he comes up against Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, but Pippo explains the temperament of his younger sibling will certainly stand him in good stead.
"He’s such a good coach and he deserves it," Pippo Inzaghi told FourFourTwo. "We talk to each other straight after each of our matches, to share reassurances and comments.
"He always watches my club’s games, as I do his, unless we’re travelling by plane and have no access to television. Simone is one of the best managers in Europe and has done incredibly well so far.
"In Italy, if you’re too polite – and he is – then you usually attract more critics than you deserve. He never gets very loud – he’s too well-mannered. Italians love those managers who scream and pretend to be better than they are. My brother is not like that."
Inter Milan are playing in their first Champions League final since their 2010 win against Bayern Munich, which secured them the treble.
This time around, though, they'll be looking to stop City completing a treble of their own, with the Premier League side having already lifted the title and FA Cup this season.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022.
