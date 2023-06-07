You can watch the 2023 Champions League final for free in the UK this weekend

Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream and match preview

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will be aired for free in the UK on Saturday night.

While BT Sport have the sole rights to show all Champions League games in Britain, all the European finals are broadcast free so anyone in the country can watch without having to take out a subscription.

And with the final featuring an English team for the fifth time in the last six years (2020's final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain the exception), there will be plenty of domestic interest in the showpiece match.

If you don't have an existing BT Sport subscription, you won't have to spend anything to watch the match – but you might want to work out how you want to watch it before the game begins.

Here are your options:

• The BT Sport app on your smart TV, phone or tablet

• The BT Sport website

• BT Sport on YouTube

Away from home for the game? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription from anywhere.

It's also worth bearing in mind that over the summer BT Sport is changing its name to TNT Sport – so don't get confused if you can't find the BT Sport channel when it comes to watching Saturday lunchtime Premier League kick-offs next season.

The 2023 Champions League final Manchester City vs Inter Milan kick-off is at 8pm BST on Saturday June 10 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US.

Use a VPN to watch the 2023 Champions League final from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a Champions League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

