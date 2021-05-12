Sirino: Playing for Al Ahly would be great challenge

Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino admits he would love to join Al Ahly in the future, saying joining the Red Devils would be a great challenge.

Sirino was heavily linked with a move to the Red Eagles and Ahly have also expressed their desire to lure the Uruguayan to the Egyptian Premier League side.

The 29-year-old has also publicly expressed his desire to leave the Brazilians and join the Red Devils to reunited with former coach Pitso Mosimane.

However, Sirino remained faithful to Sundowns and ended up staying in South Africa, where he managed to help the club to the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

Sundowns were drawn to face Al Ahly in the quarter-final for the third consecutive time, where they will come face to face with former coach Mosimane for the first time since his departure of the club.

Ahead of the first leg in Cairo, Sirino has openly talked about Ahly’s interest and said he would like to wear the iconic red jersey.

'It’s always good that a big team like Al Ahly to be interested in me. I’m very focused on keep playing well to appear and then we’ll see what happens,' Sirino told Sky News Arabia.

'I want to thank the Al Ahly fans for their love. It would be a great challenge if I could someday wear this shirt.

'The match against Al Ahly is an early final. It’ll be a great match because we are two very good teams, and it will be an important match as well, so we have to enjoy it.

'Al Ahly have very good players and a coach that makes them play well too, so it will be a very difficult game. I’m not afraid of any defense, I’m only focusing on performing well and winning for our team.

'Pitso is the coach that achieved great things Sundowns, and he deserves to be where he is now. He knows us well but we are ready for him and we have a strong team to go ahead in the Champions League. Mosimane will play a great game against us.

'We are not thinking about that. We are only thinking about passing the ball and implementing the instructions the coaches give us,' he concluded.