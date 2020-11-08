Six players withdraw from Bafana Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana have confirmed that six players have withdrawn from the squad ahead of their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

The South African national team are set to face Sao Tome in back-to-back Afcon qualifiers on 13 and 16 November.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) and the Sao Tomean Football Federation have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreeing that the two-legged qualifiers will all be played in South Africa.

However, Molefi Ntseki will be with the likes of Thibang Phete, Thulani Serero, Andile Jali, Reeve Frosler, Thamsanqa Mkhize and Abubakar Mobara 'due to medical reasons'.

BREAKING NEWS:Thibang Phete, Thulani Serero, Andile Jali, Reeve Frosler, Thami Mkhize & Abubakar Mobara are all out of the team to play Sao Tome on Friday and Monday due to medical reasons.November 8, 2020

Cape Town City confirmed on Sunday that Mkhize and Mobara withdrew from the squad after testing positive for Covid-19, while Froster was forced off the field with a knee injury during Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jali picked up a hamstring injury during Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-0 victory over Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday, while it is yet to be confirmed as to why Serero and Phete have withdrawn from the squad.