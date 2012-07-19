Skrtel reveals he has received other offers

Premier League champions Manchester City are thought to have expressed an interest in the Slovakia international amid rumours he is unsettled at Anfield.

The 27-year-old picked up the Reds' Player of the Year award last season, in which the Merseyside outfit won the League Cup but finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League.

New Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to keep hold of Skrtel, who arrived in January 2008 from Zenit St. Petersburg.

His agent Karol Csonto has insisted there have been discussions about extending his current contract, which expires in two years.

However, the defender could not guarantee a Liverpool stay this summer prior to flying out for the club's pre-season tour of the USA.

"I am a player of Liverpool because I have a valid contract here. There exist a number of offers but without the permission of Liverpool nothing can move forward," Skrtel told Dennik Sport.

"We have been in talks about a new contract but it has not moved forward. At the moment I am a Liverpool player and what happens in future in football you can never foresee.

"Anything can happen but for now I have a valid contract and what is to come will come."

On the other hand, Skrtel spoke highly of Rodgers' accessible approach in comparison to former manager Kenny Dalglish.

He added on the former Swansea City boss: "He is absolutely OK. His motto is an open approach towards players and he is very human in the way he tries to communicate with us as much as possible.

"Thanks to him, the atmosphere within the club has changed. It is now more relaxed."

"It is difficult to compare but I must highlight the openness of the new manager.

"He told us right on the first training session we had the door open any time and anything we need we should come to him. He is a little bit different from Dalglish in this."