Slutsky handed Russia role

Leonid Slutsky will replace Fabio Capello as Russia head coach after accepting an offer to combine the role with his job at CSKA Moscow.

The 44-year-old has been selected as the man to pick up the mantle from Capello - who left his post by mutual consent in July - and try to resurrect Russia's Euro 2016 qualifying hopes.

Russia have only won two of their six matches in Group G, and are currently four points adrift of the top two - Austria and Sweden.

CSKA boss Slutsky will take on the role with immediate effect after signing a deal until the end of the qualifying campaign, while also preparing the national team to host the 2018 World Cup.