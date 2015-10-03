Sneijder extends Galatasaray stay

Galatasaray have confirmed Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Sneijder, 31, joined the Turkish Super Lig heavyweights from Inter in 2013.

The former Ajax and Real Madrid player has lifted the league title twice during his time in Istanbul.

He will reportedly earn €4.5million per season, with possible bonuses of €250,000 apiece for winning the championship again or reaching the last 16 of the Champions League. .

Galatasaray, who lead the Super Lig by one point ahead of Besiktas and Fenerbahce, are third in Champions League Group C behind Benfica and Atletico Madrid, but ahead of Astana.

Sneijder and Netherlands, meanwhile, are in Euro 2016 qualifying action away to Kazakhstan next Saturday and at home to the Czech Republic three days later.

Danny Blind's team are in competition with Turkey for third place in Group A, which could provide a direct route into the tournament as one of the best-placed runners-up or a berth in the play-offs.