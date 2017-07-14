Sneijder released from Galatasaray contract

Wesley Sneijder has left Galatasaray after the last year of his contract with the Turkish club was cancelled by mutual consent.

Sneijder's agent Guido Albers hinted last month that the former Real Madrid and Inter midfielder was keen to return to Serie A, with Sampdoria a possible option.

The 33-year-old has also been strongly linked with a move to Los Angeles FC, with the expansion team set to enter MLS in 2018.

Sneijder, who would become the first Designated Player at the club should he agree a move, was due to be paid €4.5million during the 2017-18 Turkish Super Lig season before agreeing to terminate his deal.

Teşekkürler Wesley Sneijder! July 14, 2017

Galatasaray confirmed in a statement that should Sneijder sign with another Turkish team in the next three years, he will have to pay the club €20m.

They later posted a tweet captioned "Thank you Wesley Sneijder!".

Sneijder won two league titles, three Turkish Cups and three Turkish Super Cups after joining the club from Inter in 2013.

He became Netherlands' most-capped player by making his 131st international appearance in a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg last month, moving past goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar in the all-time standings.