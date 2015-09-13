Sneijder set to sign new Galatasaray deal

Wesley Sneijder is on the verge of signing a two-year contract extension at Galatasaray.

The Netherlands midfielder has been linked with Serie A champions Juventus and a return to Inter in recent months, but has remained in Istanbul and is expected to finalise a new deal.

Galatasaray chairman Dursun Ozbek has revealed he will hold advanced talks with Sneijder's agent next week and told HaberTurk: "We are going to announce it officially after that meeting."

Sneijder joined the Turkish champions from Inter in 2013 and has won the Super Lig title twice.

An issue over unpaid wages – Sneijder went two months without receiving money – threatened to turn sour last year, but the matter was resolved.

The 31-year-old has scored 37 goals in 107 appearances for Galatasaray, who start their UEFA Champions League group campaign at home against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.