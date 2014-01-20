Snodgrass dismisses talk of Celtic switch

The Glasgow-born Scotland international has been a reported target for Neil Lennon's side, despite the Celtic boss dismissing the speculation at the weekend.

Snodgrass has also played down the chances of leaving for Celtic, saying he remains focused on helping Norwich improve the inconsistent form shown of late in the Premier League.

"Glasgow is my home town and when I go back I stay about five seconds away from the Celtic stadium," Snodgrass said.

"So when something like this happens, there are loads of people texting me saying 'What's going on?

"All I can say is that for now I'm at Norwich and I have 18 months left on my contract.

"I'm just focusing on doing as well as I possibly can for Norwich at this minute."

The former Leeds United midfielder began his career at Livingston before moving to Elland Road in 2008.