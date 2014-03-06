Soldado determined to stick it out at Spurs
Tottenham's Roberto Soldado says he would have returned to Spain by now if he was younger due to his difficult start to life in London.
The Spain international striker arrived from Valencia with a reputation as a prolific goalscorer, but has struggled to settle at White Hart Lane having scored just six Premier League goals this season - four of which were penalties.
And in an interview with Radio Onda Cero, the 28-year-old Soldado admitted that had he been less experienced, he may have been tempted to quit after such a testing start.
"If all this had happened to me when I was 22, I would have probably returned home after a month," he said.
"But I believe it is a positive experience for me, my family and for the education of my children.
"I am the only one responsible for my poor form, but I will get better. We have a great team and I am convinced we can have a good season."
Soldado's winning goal against Cardiff City on Sunday was his first in the league in 2014, and he went on to say the strike had been a timely boost for both him and the club.
""It was a much-needed goal for me and especially for my team-mates and the fans," he added.
"Despite all the time I have gone without scoring a goal, the support they have given me has been incredible.
"Every time I touch the ball I feel there is great expectation and people are hoping for the best for me - I feel wanted here even though I haven't given them anything at the moment."
