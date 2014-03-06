Soldado determined to stick it out at Spurs

The Spain international striker arrived from Valencia with a reputation as a prolific goalscorer, but has struggled to settle at White Hart Lane having scored just six Premier League goals this season - four of which were penalties.

And in an interview with Radio Onda Cero, the 28-year-old Soldado admitted that had he been less experienced, he may have been tempted to quit after such a testing start.

"If all this had happened to me when I was 22, I would have probably returned home after a month," he said.

"But I believe it is a positive experience for me, my family and for the education of my children.

"I am the only one responsible for my poor form, but I will get better. We have a great team and I am convinced we can have a good season."

Soldado's winning goal against Cardiff City on Sunday was his first in the league in 2014, and he went on to say the strike had been a timely boost for both him and the club.

""It was a much-needed goal for me and especially for my team-mates and the fans," he added.

"Despite all the time I have gone without scoring a goal, the support they have given me has been incredible.

"Every time I touch the ball I feel there is great expectation and people are hoping for the best for me - I feel wanted here even though I haven't given them anything at the moment."