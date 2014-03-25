Solskjaer welcomes interest in Cardiff stars

The Welsh club have seven games left to preserve their hard-earned top-flight status and face West Brom in a crucial match on Saturday.

It has been a season of struggle for Cardiff, with former manager Malky Mackay paying the price when he was sacked in December, and Solskjaer's appointment as the Scot's successor has not yet produced a reversal of fortunes.

But a handful of City players have proved their worth on the big stage and the likes of David Marshall, Steven Caulker and Gary Medel are reportedly attracting the attention of several other Premier League clubs.

Solskjaer does not mind one bit, though, and even suggested that interest in his best players would make him "happy".

"If we get the results and performances over the next seven games and other clubs start looking at my players I will probably be happy," he told Wales Online.

"What it means that we will be in the Premier League next season."

Goalkeeper Marshall has been in particularly impressive form of late and the 29-year-old recently agreed a new contract.

That has not prevented him from being linked with a move to Tottenham, although Solskjaer would not comment on those rumours.

"David has just signed a new contract six weeks ago," the former Manchester United striker added.

"He has been terrific this season and he is a vital part of my squad. He's going to be immense and phenomenal over the next seven games, I'm sure of that. He's been absolutely top.

"I've said he's in the top three or four goalkeepers in the Premier League."