Sommer: Pressure is on Romania

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer feels all the pressure is on Romania heading into Wednesday's Euro 2016 Group A encounter in Paris.

The Swiss recorded a 1-0 win over Albania on matchday one, whereas their upcoming opponents lost the tournament's opening fixture 2-1 to hosts France.

"They [Romania] lost their first game so they are under pressure to get a good result," Sommer told the official UEFA website.

"They are a team that prefer to sit back, so I'm interested to see how they will approach Wednesday. Whatever they do, we must keep our cool.

"We have the wind in our sails and the only thing that counts is the result."

Switzerland may have got off to a winning start versus Albania, but Sommer is adamant they still have room for improvement.

"We need to make sure we communicate better as a team," he added.

"In my opinion we were also a bit too hurried in possession. We were playing against 10 men for the majority of the game and didn't always make the most of our numerical advantage. We gave the ball away sloppily at times."