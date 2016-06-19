Sommer thrilled with last-16 spot

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer hailed his team for what he felt was a deserved place in the knockout stage of Euro 2016 after a 0-0 draw with France.

The Borussia Monchengladbach shot-stopper was named man of the match for his display as the Swiss sealed second spot in Group A with the draw on Sunday.

Sommer was predictably delighted and said it was a huge achievement for Vladimir Petkovic's men to qualify from the group stage for the first time.

"We're very, very happy. We deserved it. I think we played well today," he said.

"We had a bit of luck against France but we kept the ball well, and it's great for the country and for us to be in the last 16."

The Swiss will play the runners-up of Group C, with Germany, Poland and Northern Ireland still in contention for that spot.

While Sommer is unfazed by who his team face, he believes France deserve to be among the favourites to win the tournament on home soil.

"I wasn't looking at France too much, but of course they're one of the favourites. They have an incredible team with a number of great players," he said.

"But we saw that you can make life tough for France when you play like we did tonight."