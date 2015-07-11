Sorensen leaves Juve for Cologne

Cologne have signed defender Frederik Sorensen from Juventus on a four-year-deal.

Sorensen moves to the Bundesliga side after failing to break into the first team at Juve, making just 19 appearances since joining the Serie A club in 2010.

The Dane was sent to Bologna as part of a co-ownership deal in 2012, spending two seasons at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara before Juve signed him outright again in June last year.

Verona took the centre-back on loan for the 2014-15 season but Sorensen now becomes the latest recruit for Cologne, who have also signed striker Anthony Modeste, midfielder Milos Jojic and defender Dominique Heintz in the transfer window.

"Cologne is an interesting club and they have impressed me with their developments," Sorensen said. "Of course Cologne is known in Denmark and in Italy, so I am very happy to become part of this traditional club."