South Africa add Fransman to preliminary squad

When he named his squad at the end of last month for the host nation's final preparations Parreira left a slot open for central defender Morgan Gould, who had ankle surgery in February but hoped to be fit for the tournament starting on June 11.

But it was decided Gould would not recover, leaving Parreira to call up Maccabi Netanya's Fransman on Tuesday before the deadline set by world governing body FIFA for the 30-man squads.

South Africa will cut their list to 23 players on June 1 after warm-up matches against Thailand, Bulgaria and Colombia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rowen Fernandez (Arminia Bielefeld, Germany), Moeneeb Josephs (Orlando Pirates), Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Shu-Aib Walters (Mariztburg United)

Defenders: Matthew Booth (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bevan Fransman (Maccabi Netanya, Israel), Siboniso Gaxa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Khumalo (SuperSport United), Tsepo Masilela (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Innocent Mdledle (Orlando Pirates), Aaron Mokoena (Portsmouth, England), Bryce Moon (PAOK Salonika, Greece), Anele Ngcongca (Racing Genk, Belgium), Siyabonga Sangweni (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Lucas Thwala (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Franklin Cale (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lance Davids (Ajax Cape Town), Kagisho Dikgacoi (Fulham, England), Andile Jali (Orlando Pirates), Thanduyise Khuboni (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Reneilwe Letsholonyane (Kaizer Chiefs), Teko Modise (Orlando Pirates), Surprise Moriri (Mamelodi Sundowns), Steven Pienaar (Everton, England), MacBeth Sibaya (Rubin Kazan, Russia), Siphiwe Tshabalala (Kaizer Chiefs)

Strikers: Benni McCarthy (West Ham United, England), Katlego Mphela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyabonga Nomvete (Moroka Swallows), Bernard Parker (FC Twente, Netherlands).

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook