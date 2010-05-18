South Korea's route to the World Cup finals

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

Group 2 - Asian fourth round qualifying

P W D L F A Pts

1. Korea Republic * 8 4 4 0 12 4 16

2. Korea DPR * 8 3 3 2 7 5 12

3. Saudi Arabia ** 8 3 3 2 8 8 12

4. Iran 8 2 5 1 8 7 11

5. United Arab Emirates 8 0 1 7 6 17 1

* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

** qualified for a two-legged play-off, with the winner advancing to face New Zealand for a place at the World Cup

- -

Group 3 - Asian third round qualifying

P W D L F A Pts

1. Korea Republic * 6 3 3 0 10 3 12

2. Korea DPR * 6 3 3 0 4 0 12

3. Jordan 6 2 1 3 6 6 7

4. Turkmenistan 6 0 1 5 1 12 1

* qualified for next stage of World Cup qualifying competition

- - - -

QUALIFYING RESULTS

06.02.08

South Korea 4 Turkmenistan 0

In Seoul

Scorers: Kwak Tae-hwi 43, Seol Ki-hyeon 57, 85, Park Ji-sung70

- -

26.03.08

North Korea 0 South Korea 0

In Shanghai

- -

31.05.08

South Korea 2 Jordan 2

In Seoul

Scorers: South Korea: Park Ji-sung 39, Park Chu-young 48 Jordan: Hasan Abdel Mahmoud 73, 81

- -

07.06.08

Jordan 0 South Korea 1

In Amman

Scorer: Park Chu-young 24pen

- -

14.06.08

Turkmenistan 1 South Korea 3

In Ashgabat

Scorers:

Turkmenistan: Guvanch Ovekov 77pen

South Korea: Kim Do-heon 14, 81, 90+3pen

- -

22.06.08

South Korea 0 North Korea 0

In Seoul

- -

10.09.08

North Korea 1 South Korea 1

In Sh