South Korea's route to the World Cup finals
By app
May 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Group 2 - Asian fourth round qualifying
P W D L F A Pts
1. Korea Republic * 8 4 4 0 12 4 16
2. Korea DPR * 8 3 3 2 7 5 12
3. Saudi Arabia ** 8 3 3 2 8 8 12
4. Iran 8 2 5 1 8 7 11
5. United Arab Emirates 8 0 1 7 6 17 1
* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup
** qualified for a two-legged play-off, with the winner advancing to face New Zealand for a place at the World Cup
- -
Group 3 - Asian third round qualifying
P W D L F A Pts
1. Korea Republic * 6 3 3 0 10 3 12
2. Korea DPR * 6 3 3 0 4 0 12
3. Jordan 6 2 1 3 6 6 7
4. Turkmenistan 6 0 1 5 1 12 1
* qualified for next stage of World Cup qualifying competition
- - - -
QUALIFYING RESULTS
06.02.08
South Korea 4 Turkmenistan 0
In Seoul
Scorers: Kwak Tae-hwi 43, Seol Ki-hyeon 57, 85, Park Ji-sung70
- -
26.03.08
North Korea 0 South Korea 0
In Shanghai
- -
31.05.08
South Korea 2 Jordan 2
In Seoul
Scorers: South Korea: Park Ji-sung 39, Park Chu-young 48 Jordan: Hasan Abdel Mahmoud 73, 81
- -
07.06.08
Jordan 0 South Korea 1
In Amman
Scorer: Park Chu-young 24pen
- -
14.06.08
Turkmenistan 1 South Korea 3
In Ashgabat
Scorers:
Turkmenistan: Guvanch Ovekov 77pen
South Korea: Kim Do-heon 14, 81, 90+3pen
- -
22.06.08
South Korea 0 North Korea 0
In Seoul
- -
10.09.08
North Korea 1 South Korea 1
In Sh
