Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl happy to play behind closed doors

Ralph Hasenhuttl has backed Premier League matches being staged behind closed doors in the wake of the coronavirus.

The Southampton boss believes top-flight chiefs should take any measures necessary in an attempt for this term’s league programme to be completed.

Saints are currently preparing for Saturday’s league match at Norwich to be staged as normal, but Hasenhuttl admitted the club is ready to help contain the spread of the virus.

Asked how he would feel about matches being played without fans, Hasenhuttl said: “I think it’s for sure not the same sport if you want, when you play like that it feels more like a training game.

“But if we can manage to end the league with playing behind closed doors then it would help I think for the competition, it’s important.

“But in general I think the break that will come after this game is important.

“All we have to do in the moment is to do everything possible to make sure that the virus is not spreading so quickly. This is the goal we all have.

“And if it helps to play without supporters or anything else we have to do this and deal with it.

“This is the most important thing at the moment, and everything else is not so interesting.

“I think it’s normal that there are in the moment more important things around us to focus on than football, and then it’s not easy to put the focus back on the pitch if you need to.

“The good thing is if you’re on the pitch and training you can forget everything else and maybe enjoy playing with the team, the atmosphere is good.

“But when you step off the pitch everyone is looking for the newest information. You can follow the problems all over the world.

“It’s normal that you are immediately looking. It’s important first that we’re focusing on the weekend. It should happen, that’s the last information I have.

“With supporters or without, this is from day-to-day we have to look at what is the latest information.

“At the moment it looks we have a normal game on the weekend. So we have to try to focus as much as possible on the game.

“And that means training normally, and trying to avoid too much other social contact to minimise the risk to spread the virus.

“Beyond that, we are waiting for other information.”

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong is back in contention for the trip to Carrow Road, having recovered from concussion.

And after last weekend’s 1-0 home loss to Newcastle, Hasenhuttl has challenged Saints to move another step closer to Premier League safety.

Hasenhuttl has long pegged 36 points as sufficient to stay up, and victory over the Canaries would push Saints beyond that target.

“The players know this is another important game for us,” said Hasenhuttl.

“It’s a big chance before the international break to get another win, and go to 37 points. We know it will be a very difficult game, but we also know what is at stake.”