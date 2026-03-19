Cristian Romero addresses Tottenham Hotspur exit, with 'we'll see' comment

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Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid last summer

Could Cristian Romero be on his way out of the club?
Could Cristian Romero be on his way out of the club? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristian Romero has remained coy on his Tottenham future.

The Argentina international was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid last summer, only for Spurs to offer the defender an extension that now expires in 2029.

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What has Romero said about his Tottenham future?

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Sacking Thomas Frank has had little effect on Spurs' recent results, with new boss Igor Tudor having yet to muster a Premier League win since taking over.

The Croatian did win for the first time in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, edging out Atletico Madrid 3-2, with their hopes now renewed regarding Premier League survival, but Romero's future remains a little less uncertain.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur warms up prior to the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on January 07, 2026 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham have had a season to forget on all fronts (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The truth is, I’m focused on the situation we’re in. I have a lot of respect and affection for the club, and I want to finish the season in the best way possible,” he said when asked about his future in North London.

“We’ll see later, but the most important thing now is to recharge,” Romero explained.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone, who tried to recruit Romero in the summer, admitted his ongoing admiration for the defender, perhaps leaving the door open for the Spanish side to reignite their interest.

“As an Argentine fan, I admire his personality, his playing style, and his defensive work. As an Argentine fan who has seen more of his matches than Tottenham’s, I am a great admirer of his,” said Simeone.

Spurs Fall Short 🤏 | Tottenham 3-2 Atletico Madrid (5-7 AGG) | UEFA Champions League Highlights - YouTube Spurs Fall Short 🤏 | Tottenham 3-2 Atletico Madrid (5-7 AGG) | UEFA Champions League Highlights - YouTube
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Spurs' exit from the Champions League now rules them out of European football for next season, something which may prompt several salary cuts at the club.

Romero would be expected to leave for a substantial fee and it remains to be seen whether he does seek pastures new when the summer window opens.

Tottenham fans, tell us, would you be happy to see Romero leave the club? Let us know in the comments below...

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.

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