Is Mohamed Salah injured? Injury latest on Liverpool forward after goal against Galatasaray

Mohamed Salah could be unavailable for Liverpool's early kick-off on Saturday against Brighton.

The Egyptian forward scored the final goal against Galatasaray in midweek, as Arne Slot's side cruised into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League with a 4-1 aggregate win.

But Salah was reportedly asked to be substituted during the victory at Anfield, leaving fans and FPL nerds questioning what to do next ahead of the weekend.

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How long will Mohamed Salah be sidelined for?

Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool in their 4-0 win against Galatasaray (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Salah hasn't been at his best when we compare this season to his previous campaigns on Merseyside, but the veteran forward can still play a crucial role for the Reds between now and the end of the season.

Replaced by Cody Gakpo after 75 minutes on Wednesday night, Slot was asked about the 33-year-old in his post-match press conference, admitting he does not know the full extent of Mo's concerns.

Arne Slot Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool 4-0 Galatasaray (4-1 on agg) - YouTube Watch On

"Injury-wise, he was asking for a substitution, not because he thought he had scored enough but that he felt something, so let's see where he is for the weekend and afterwards," said the Liverpool boss when posed on the subject.

Slot was then quizzed further on why Salah seemed to situate himself further 'in-field' during the game and was asked if a tactical switch had been manufactured.

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"The thinking was not only about Mo, the thinking is about a lot of things," said Slot. "You always try to prepare your team in a way that can help them during the game. But I think tonight is not about tactics, it's mainly about the work they've put in, the support they got from the fans. And then, of course, tactics can help.

"But this work-rate, this intensity, this combination of play is always more important than tactics. But unfortunately we've played this tactic before – Frankfurt away, Inter Milan away and some other games – but usually this season then we've got a player injured, we couldn't do it again because then we miss out on a certain type in a certain position."

Mohamed Salah's fitness remains a mystery ahead of the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot is expected to again speak to the press ahead of his side's clash with Brighton on Saturday, where he may be asked again about Salah.

In FourFourTwo's view, the fact that the former Chelsea man was able to walk off may indicate it is nothing serious, so we expect him to feature against the Seagulls.