Chelsea in bid for German superstar, as 'agreement in principle' with rivals revealed: report

Chelsea are pursuing one of Europe's most exciting young players, as they look to improve their squad.

The Blues crashed out of Europe at the last-16 stage this week, with pressure now beginning to increase on new manager Liam Rosenior, following a honeymoon period ending with defeats in the last three matches in all competitions.

Now sitting sixth in the table, Chelsea are at risk of failing to qualify for the Champions League next season – and there could be a few more big moves this summer.

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Chelsea have submitted an offer for one of Europe's most exciting stars, as an agreement comes to light

Several big-name transfers have failed to work out for Chelsea this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Chelsea have enjoyed significant investment over the past couple of transfer windows, there remains a lack of quality in certain areas of the pitch.

The West Londoners have struggled with defensive depth Levi Colwill was ruled out of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury – FourFourTwo understand it to be a cause of friction between the club's BlueCo owners and former manager Enzo Maresca – while the left-wing position has been a continual source of concern, with Alejandro Garnacho underwhelming and Jamie Gittens failing to hold down the spot permanently since his move from the Bundesliga.

(Image credit: Getty)

Now, Cologne-based newspaper Kolnische Rundschau have reported that Chelsea have made an offer for Koln forward Said El Mala, with the teenager wanted by the likes of Bayern Munich.

Yesterday, German outlet BILD reported that Brighton & Hove Albion had an agreement in principle to sign El Mala, with Tottenham Hotspur also circling and the Seagulls wanting to tie up the move quickly ahead of rivals.

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The 19-year-old has already played for Germany's national side under Julian Nagelsmann, and as FourFourTwo's Joe Donnohue noted in a report on the starlet for our Boy's A Bit Special series, “Directness is the name of the game with El Mala and you can expect to see a lot more of him on bigger European stages before long.”

Brighton are said to want the star for around £35 million, but with various reports coming out of Germany that Koln are angling for around £5m as a starting price, it's possible that there could be a bidding war for El Mala.

Former club Viktoria Koln hold a sell-on in the left-winger, and will profit from any sale.

Said El Mala is one of the most exciting prospects in all of Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Chelsea have plenty of options in attack, Rosenior has favoured Cole Palmer attacking from the left flank on occasion since arriving at Stamford Bridge, with Garnacho failing to impress consistently.

There may well be big exits at the club this summer, meanwhile, with Enzo Fernandez linked with a move away.

El Mala is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt. Chelsea take on Everton this weekend, as Premier League action returns.