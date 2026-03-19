Is Trevoh Chalobah injured? Injury latest on Chelsea defender after PSG scare
Trevoh Chalobah left the pitch on a stretcher during Chelsea's Champions League clash with PSG
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Chelsea and Liam Rosenior are awaiting updates on the severity of Trevoh Chalobah's injury.
The 26-year-old defender was carried off on a stretcher against PSG in midweek, unable to complete the final ten minutes of the game, leaving the Blues a man light.
In what appeared to be a nasty coming together between Chalobah and Achraf Hakimi, the Chelsea academy graduate looked to have twisted his ankle.Article continues below
How long will Trevoh Chalobah be out for?
With a huge push needed to ensure Champions League qualification, the Blues currently sit in 6th position in the table, just three points behind Aston Villa in 4th.
Rosenior did provide an update on Chalobah after the full-time whistle in midweek, although admitting that the first impressions didn't seem at all positive.
"I think he (Chalobah) was really worried," said Rosenior after the game. "I've just checked with the medical team, we'll obviously scan and assess him tomorrow. We are hoping and praying that it's not as bad as we first feared."
Chelsea were without several players against PSG, with Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile missing the game due to illness and Reece James sidelined with a suspected hamstring problem.
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Chalobah's setback means once again Rosenior will have to try and patch up his squad ahead of the weekend's trip to Everton, with another three points at stake.
The defender took to social media to post an update himself, with a photo showing his ankle rotated 180 degrees in the opposite direction. The centre-back said his ankle “should be broken” - suggesting the worst-case scenario hasn't actually occurred.
In FourFourTwo's view, it is likely to presume that we will not see Chalobah for at least 4-6 weeks, depending on the full severity of his setback.
Would the Chelsea defender have been in with a shout of making Thomas Tuchel's squad for the World Cup? Probably not, but it is a bitter pill to swallow for the defender.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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