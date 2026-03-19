Is Trevoh Chalobah injured? Injury latest on Chelsea defender after PSG scare

Trevoh Chalobah looked to be in serious discomfort after being hauled off against PSG

Chelsea and Liam Rosenior are awaiting updates on the severity of Trevoh Chalobah's injury.

The 26-year-old defender was carried off on a stretcher against PSG in midweek, unable to complete the final ten minutes of the game, leaving the Blues a man light.

In what appeared to be a nasty coming together between Chalobah and Achraf Hakimi, the Chelsea academy graduate looked to have twisted his ankle.

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How long will Trevoh Chalobah be out for?

Trevoh Chalobah is well liked by Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a huge push needed to ensure Champions League qualification, the Blues currently sit in 6th position in the table, just three points behind Aston Villa in 4th.

Rosenior did provide an update on Chalobah after the full-time whistle in midweek, although admitting that the first impressions didn't seem at all positive.

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"I think he (Chalobah) was really worried," said Rosenior after the game. "I've just checked with the medical team, we'll obviously scan and assess him tomorrow. We are hoping and praying that it's not as bad as we first feared."

Chelsea were without several players against PSG, with Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile missing the game due to illness and Reece James sidelined with a suspected hamstring problem.

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Chalobah's setback means once again Rosenior will have to try and patch up his squad ahead of the weekend's trip to Everton, with another three points at stake.

The defender took to social media to post an update himself, with a photo showing his ankle rotated 180 degrees in the opposite direction. The centre-back said his ankle “should be broken” - suggesting the worst-case scenario hasn't actually occurred.

Trevoh Chalobah was carried off against PSG on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it is likely to presume that we will not see Chalobah for at least 4-6 weeks, depending on the full severity of his setback.

Would the Chelsea defender have been in with a shout of making Thomas Tuchel's squad for the World Cup? Probably not, but it is a bitter pill to swallow for the defender.