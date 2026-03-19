Is Eberechi Eze injured? Injury latest on Arsenal forward ahead of the Carabao Cup final

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Eberechi Eze was replaced by Kai Havertz after 69 minutes against Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal forward Eberechi Eze is facing a late fitness test
Arsenal forward Eberechi Eze is facing a late fitness test (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have been left sweating over the fitness of Eberechi Eze.

The Gunners will take on Manchester City in the 2026 Carabao Cup final this weekend, after overcoming Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in midweek.

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Is Eberechi Eze fit to face Manchester City at the weekend?

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Eberechi Eze of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team&amp;amp;apos;s fourth goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Eberechi Eze has 9 goals for Arsenal so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eze was replaced by Havertz during the 2-0 win over Leverkusen, after opening the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side.

Appearing to be holding his ankle just before coming off the field, the former Crystal Palace man allayed any fears over his fitness when speaking to TNT Sports after the game.

Eze Wonder Goal! 🤯 | Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen ( 3-1 AGG) | UEFA Champions League Highlights - YouTube Eze Wonder Goal! 🤯 | Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen ( 3-1 AGG) | UEFA Champions League Highlights - YouTube
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“Yeah, I’m alright. I’ll be okay," responded Eze when asked about his injury post-match against Leverkusen.

“I don’t know if I could dream of scoring a goal like that to be fair," he continued when asked about his strike to open Arsenal's account on the night. It was a good goal, I just saw an opportunity to shoot and I’m thankful to God that it’s worked today.

“It was a special goal for sure, I’m going to remember it for a long time. Hopefully it’s the first of many in the Champions League for me. I’m going to be watching this one for a long time.

“It’s a difficult team to play against, we saw that when we went there. We knew that it would take moments like this to put the game in our favour. As a team, we did that today.”

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In FourFourTwo's view, it looks as though Eze is available for selection against Pep Guardiola's side this weekend.

Whether he does start is another question, as Arteta must conjure up a way to beat his old pal at Wembley on Sunday.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.

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