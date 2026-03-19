Is Eberechi Eze injured? Injury latest on Arsenal forward ahead of the Carabao Cup final
Eberechi Eze was replaced by Kai Havertz after 69 minutes against Bayer Leverkusen
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Arsenal have been left sweating over the fitness of Eberechi Eze.
The Gunners will take on Manchester City in the 2026 Carabao Cup final this weekend, after overcoming Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in midweek.
But after Eze was withdrawn after 69 minutes against the German side at the Emirates on Tuesday, questions over his fitness for the game have surfaced.Article continues below
Is Eberechi Eze fit to face Manchester City at the weekend?
Eze was replaced by Havertz during the 2-0 win over Leverkusen, after opening the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side.
Appearing to be holding his ankle just before coming off the field, the former Crystal Palace man allayed any fears over his fitness when speaking to TNT Sports after the game.
“Yeah, I’m alright. I’ll be okay," responded Eze when asked about his injury post-match against Leverkusen.
“I don’t know if I could dream of scoring a goal like that to be fair," he continued when asked about his strike to open Arsenal's account on the night. It was a good goal, I just saw an opportunity to shoot and I’m thankful to God that it’s worked today.
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“It was a special goal for sure, I’m going to remember it for a long time. Hopefully it’s the first of many in the Champions League for me. I’m going to be watching this one for a long time.
“It’s a difficult team to play against, we saw that when we went there. We knew that it would take moments like this to put the game in our favour. As a team, we did that today.”
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In FourFourTwo's view, it looks as though Eze is available for selection against Pep Guardiola's side this weekend.
Whether he does start is another question, as Arteta must conjure up a way to beat his old pal at Wembley on Sunday.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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