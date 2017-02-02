Southampton captain Van Dijk out of EFL Cup final
Virgil van Dijk will be unable to lead out Southampton for the EFL Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley due to an ankle injury.
Southampton manager Claude Puel expects Virgil van Dijk to be out for two to three months with an ankle injury, meaning the Netherlands defender will miss the EFL Cup final against Manchester United.
Earlier this week, Puel said Van Dijk would be absent for "weeks" and has now confirmed the player he appointed as captain following Jose Fonte's move to West Ham will not be involved when Saints travel to Wembley on February 26.
Van Dijk suffered his injury following a challenge from Jamie Vardy in a 3-0 win over Leicester City last month.
The 25-year-old has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Southampton this season, scoring four goals, and his displays have seen him linked to the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.
Claude Puel says he expects defender to be out for around two to three months. February 2, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.