Southampton must do without Danny Ings as Newcastle visit south coast

Southampton will be without striker Danny Ings for their Premier League clash against Newcastle on Friday.

The England international has undergone knee surgery and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.

Ryan Bertrand (hamstring), Jan Bednarek (head) and Ibrahima Diallo (dead leg) could also be absent from Southampton’s squad.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles played the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Everton after shaking off a foot injury and emerged unscathed.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (hernia surgery) and Matt Ritchie (shoulder) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) remain on the sidelines, but are working their way back towards fitness.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Adams, Armstrong, Forster, Stephens, Valery, Diallo, Long, Obafemi, Walcott, Tella.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Lewis, Yedlin, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Krafth, Clark, Hayden, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, M. Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.