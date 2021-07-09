Southgate is the one – England boss more popular than politicians in survey

England boss Gareth Southgate is considerably more popular than both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, according to a survey by YouGov.

Figures published by YouGov on Friday showed 66 per cent of adults surveyed having a favourable view of Southgate, with only five per cent an unfavourable view.

The numbers for Johnson were 39 per cent favourable and 54 per cent unfavourable, while it was 26 and 55 per cent respectively for Starmer.

It comes after former England defender Gary Neville hailed Southgate’s leadership following the team’s 2-1 extra-time victory over Denmark on Wednesday that sent them into Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

Speaking on ITV after the semi-final, Neville said: “The standard of leaders in this country the past couple of years has been poor.

“Looking at that man (Southgate), he’s everything a leader should be, respectful, humble, he tells the truth.”

With a total of 5,166 British adults surveyed, 35 per cent answered the question of whether they had a favourable or unfavourable view of Southgate with “very favourable” and 31 per cent “fairly favourable”.

Only three per cent said “fairly unfavourable” and two per cent “very unfavourable”, while 15 per cent said they did not know and 13 per cent said they had not heard of Southgate.

The 50-year-old was viewed more favourably than unfavourably by every group the survey was split into.

The region in which his popularity level was lowest was Scotland – although that was still 45 per cent saying favourable, while 10 per cent said unfavourable.

Southgate’s side take on Italy at Wembley in what is England’s first major tournament final since winning the 1966 World Cup.