Spahic hit with three-month suspension
Emir Spahic has been hit with a three-month ban by the German Football Association after headbutting a steward following Bayer Leverkusen's DFB-Pokal exit to Bayern Munich.
The 34-year-old defender was sacked by Leverkusen after footage emerged of him clashing with the steward at the BayArena in the aftermath of Bayern's 5-3 penalty shootout triumph.
Spahic has now accepted a ban that runs until July 12, with the governing body announcing the punishment on its official website.
The DFB has also imposed a fine of €20,000 on the Bosnia-Herzegovina international.
