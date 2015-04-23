Spahic hit with three-month suspension

The 34-year-old defender was sacked by Leverkusen after footage emerged of him clashing with the steward at the BayArena in the aftermath of Bayern's 5-3 penalty shootout triumph.

Spahic has now accepted a ban that runs until July 12, with the governing body announcing the punishment on its official website.

The DFB has also imposed a fine of €20,000 on the Bosnia-Herzegovina international.