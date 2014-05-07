Spain confirm France and Germany friendlies

Vicente del Bosque's side, who will attempt to lift the FIFA World Cup for a second successive tournament at the upcoming showpiece in Brazil, begin their European Championship qualification campaign against Macedonia on Monday, September 8.

And the European champions will take on Euro 2016 hosts France in Paris four days earlier, but before then they will face Didier Deschamps' men in Group E at the World Cup.

Spain will also face Germany in a friendly after matchday four, with the two European rivals meeting in Vigo on November 18.

Germany host Gibraltar on November 14, while Spain welcome Belarus a day later ahead of what will be the sides' first meeting in more than four years provided they avoid each other in Brazil.

The last time the two met was at the World Cup in 2010 when Spain won the semi-final clash 1-0 in Durban thanks to a late Carles Puyol goal.