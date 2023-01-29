Spain international Pedro Porro set to join Tottenham on long-term contract – report

Tottenham (opens in new tab) have reportedly agreed a deal to sign wing-back Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs had a bid for the 23-year-old rejected earlier in the transfer window, but it seems that they have now got their man – who appeared to wave goodbye to fans following Sporting's Portuguese League Cup final loss to Porto on Saturday.

According to ESPN (opens in new tab), Porro – who has won one cap for Spain – is set to pen a five-and-a-half-year contract with Spurs

Porro (left) faced Spurs in this season's Champions League group stage (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Assuming it goes through, this will the second Premier League move of Porro's career: he joined Manchester City (opens in new tab) from Girona back in 2019 but never made an appearance, being loaned out to Real Valladolid and, later, Sporting.

Porro helped Sporting end their 19-year wait for the title in 2020/21 and made his switch to the Portuguese capital permanent last year, after his buyout clause was activated.

Born in the Spanish province of Badajoz, bordering Portugal, Porro started out with local club Gimnastico Don Benito, before moving on to Rayo Vallecano and then Girona.

Since first joining Sporting in the summer of 2020, he's made 97 appearances – scoring 12 goals and providing 20 assists.

Porro's sole Spain cap came in a World Cup qualifier against Georgia two years ago (Image credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs have made just one acquisition so far during the current window, signing winger Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.

They have been linked with a number of big names this month – including Leicester star James Maddison (opens in new tab) – but with the deadline of 11pm on Tuesday fast approaching, seem unlikely, especially as Antonio Conte's long-term future remains up in the air.

