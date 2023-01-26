Tottenham new boy Arnaut Danjuma explains the 'no-brainer' at abandoning Everton move

Arnaut Danjuma says he didn't have to think twice about joining Tottenham (opens in new tab) on loan – having been on the very verge of making the very same move to Everton (opens in new tab) mere days earlier.

The Netherlands winger completed the switch to Spurs from Villarreal (opens in new tab) until the end of the season on Wednesday, despite undergoing a medical at Goodison Park earlier in the week.

In fact, Danjuma had even performed pre-emptive club media duties – only for things to collapse after Frank Lampard was sacked as Toffees manager on Monday.

Arnaut Danjuma moved from Villarreal this week (Image credit: Getty)

Spurs subsequently swooped – and Danjuma headed to North London instead. The 25-year-old told the club's official website (opens in new tab), without a hint of irony:

"I'm delighted to be here. Obviously, this opportunity is very important to me; I'm just really happy to be here.

If Frank Lampard were still Everton manager, Danjuma could be on Merseyside (Image credit: Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

"To be honest with you, as soon as Tottenham Hotspur came through, it was a no-brainer. It is a massive club with a brilliant coach, brilliant staff and the facilities are obviously unbelievable. So, for me, I'm very, very excited to be part of the team."

Let's be honest, everything Danjuma has said there is fairly standard new-signing spiel – but given how this transfer panned out, it's hard not to see the funny side, even if the player himself seemingly blissfully unaware...

