Spalletti could leave Roma

Roma head coach Luciano Spalletti admits he could leave the club at the end of the season, vowing: "If I cannot win, I'm leaving."

The widely reported quote is said to come from a France Football interview set to be published next month and casts doubt over whether Spalletti will extend his stay at Stadio Olimpico.

Spalletti's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and Roma sit seven points adrift of leaders Juventus in Serie A following Saturday's 1-0 defeat to the defending champions.

Roma CEO insists the ball is in Spalletti's court when it comes to his next steps.

"Spalletti's future? It's in his hands," Gandini told Sky Sport Italia.

"He's doing everything possible to earn a renewal, judging by results. We'll be ready to sit down [for contract negotiations] whenever he wants.

"We hope to reach our objectives. The KO in Turin doesn't detract us from our path.

"Yes, there's a degree of bitterness and disappointment, however we've shown the ability to compete.

"In any case, our path is in line with expectations."

Spalletti returned to Roma in January having previously coached the club from 2005 to 2009.