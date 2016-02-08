Spalletti: Roma need to cut out lapses

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti wants his side to show more concentration after almost throwing away their lead on Sunday.

Spalletti's Roma made it three wins from as many Serie A game with a 2-1 victory over Sampdoria, but were made to sweat in the final stages as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

Roma were up 2-0 thanks to goals from Alessandro Florenzi and Diego Perotti, before a Miralem Pjanic own goal brought Sampdoria back into the game, though the hosts held on for the win.

The Italian capital club have only managed to keep four clean sheets in their 12 league victories this season, and Spalletti has warned his players they must cut out their lapses.

"Roma have to explain what we want to do, because lately when we are convinced that we're taking the right path, we do a sudden U-turn," he told Mediaset Premium.

"Today we had settled into a game that was fairly comfortable to control, we just had to keep the ball. Then there was a moment of confusion and all the initial good work almost went up in smoke.

"Fortunately we won, because we could so easily have been caught at the end. To be honest, the team did deserve victory because we wasted a lot of chances to add more goals, but we can't have these lapses during a single game. That's a sign we have a lot more work to do psychologically.

"Sampdoria improved as the game wore on, because they have some talented players on the ball, but we should've been tighter and protected the defence with the midfield."

Roma are fifth in the league table, 12 points behind leaders Napoli, but sit just two outside of the Champions League places.

"We gladly take these three points home," Spalletti added. "Seeing that we’re up there so close can give a bit more spark."