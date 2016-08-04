Spartak, Lille stunned in Europa League qualifiers

Russian Premier League giants Spartak Moscow were dumped out of the Europa League qualifiers after a shock defeat to Larnaca.

Spartak, quarter-finalists in the competition as recently as 2011 and champions of Russia on 21 occasions, suffered a 1-0 home defeat to last season's runners-up in the Cypriot top flight thanks to Ivan Trickovski's 89th-minute goal.

The result gave Lanarca a 2-1 aggregate victory to send them into Friday's draw for the play-off round.

Lille, who welcomed back Portugal's Euro 2016 hero Eder, were stunned by Azerbaijan outfit Qabala, who sealed a 2-1 aggregate win thanks to a 1-0 victory on home soil.

Filip Ozobic scored the only goal of the game 11 minutes before half-time to send the Ligue 1 side crashing out of European competition and see Qabala into the play-offs, where they will join compatriots Qarabag.

Hertha Berlin also suffered an early exit, with Teemu Pukki's hat-trick securing a 3-1 win for Brondby on Thursday and a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

Friday's draw will include sides dropping out of the Champions League qualifiers, with Shakhtar Donetsk, Fenerbahce and Anderlecht among them.