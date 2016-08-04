Spartak, Lille stunned in Europa League qualifiers
Spartak Moscow and Lille were the high-profile casualties of Europa League qualifying, losing to Larnaca and Qabala respectively.
Russian Premier League giants Spartak Moscow were dumped out of the Europa League qualifiers after a shock defeat to Larnaca.
Spartak, quarter-finalists in the competition as recently as 2011 and champions of Russia on 21 occasions, suffered a 1-0 home defeat to last season's runners-up in the Cypriot top flight thanks to Ivan Trickovski's 89th-minute goal.
The result gave Lanarca a 2-1 aggregate victory to send them into Friday's draw for the play-off round.
Lille, who welcomed back Portugal's Euro 2016 hero Eder, were stunned by Azerbaijan outfit Qabala, who sealed a 2-1 aggregate win thanks to a 1-0 victory on home soil.
Filip Ozobic scored the only goal of the game 11 minutes before half-time to send the Ligue 1 side crashing out of European competition and see Qabala into the play-offs, where they will join compatriots Qarabag.
Hertha Berlin also suffered an early exit, with Teemu Pukki's hat-trick securing a 3-1 win for Brondby on Thursday and a 3-2 victory on aggregate.
Friday's draw will include sides dropping out of the Champions League qualifiers, with Shakhtar Donetsk, Fenerbahce and Anderlecht among them.
RESULTS:Here are all the 3rd QR second leg scores from tonight...Who will reach the group stages? August 4, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.