Spiranovic leaves Wanderers for China

Australia international Matthew Spiranovic has left Western Sydney Wanderers to sign for Chinese Super League (CSL) strugglers Hangzhou Greentown.

Spiranovic, who has played 27 games for his country, ended his two-year association with the Wanderers on Friday, with the A-League club confirming his departure.

The central defender won the AFC Champions League with Western Sydney in 2014, while he was also part of the team that lost the 2014 A-League grand final to Brisbane Roar, scoring the opening goal before the Wanderers succumbed 2-1.

"Matthew's time at the Wanderers saw our club reach the heights in both the domestic competition and AFC Champions League and he will be fondly remembered by the Wanderers faithful," Western Sydney CEO John Tsatsimas said in a statement.

"We thank Matthew for his service and wish him the best of luck as he continues his career in China."

Spiranovic played 31 A-League matches for the Wanderers across two seasons, with the former Nuremburg, Urawa Red Diamonds and Al Arabi defender having signed with Western Sydney in October 2013.

"I had never played professionally in Australia prior to coming to the Wanderers, so to experience the best that football can offer in terms of success and coaching and helping me achieve my peak as a footballer while being here, after playing in countries like Germany and Japan, is something that I will never forget," the 27-year-old said.

Hangzhou will hope Spiranovic can help them back onto the winners' list in the CSL with Yang Ji's side sitting two spots above the relegation zone on the back of four losses in five matches.

"The Chinese Super League boasts so many fantastic players that have been at the biggest clubs and leagues in the world," Spiranovic said.

"Playing regularly against players such as Demba Ba, Robinho, Paulinho, Momo Sissoko, Elkeson and Ricardo Goulart will be a massive test and something that I look forward to."

Spiranovic played for Australia at both the 2014 World Cup and 2015 Asian Cup, and played a key role in the Socceroos winning the latter.