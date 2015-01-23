SPL: St Johnstone 1 Aberdeen 1

Victory at McDiarmid Park would have seen Derek McInnes' men leapfrog Celtic, but Aberdeen can perhaps count themselves as fortunate to get a share of the spoils.

David Goodwillie had an early effort disallowed for offside for the visitors, before Simon Lappin put St Johnstone in front on the half-hour mark.

Lappin's first league goal since 2008 was worth the wait as he netted a superb volley.

Aberdeen were given a let-off when Lee Croft's shot struck the post and it was a reprieve they took advantage of it as Adam Rooney hauled the sides level 12 minutes after the restart, powering home from outside the area.

A double save from Scott Brown to thwart Murray Davidson and Michael O'Halloran then denied St Johnstone a late winner.