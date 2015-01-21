SPL Wrap: Four-goal Celtic storm to the summit

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring on 26 minutes and Leigh Griffiths doubled the home side's advantage before the interval.

Substitute Mikael Lustig then scored a late brace with a left-foot shot and a header to send Celtic a point clear of Aberdeen, having still played a game less.

Meanwhile, Kris Doolan was the toast of Partick Thistle after netting four times in their 5-0 demolition of Hamilton at Firhill.

The striker produced a clinical display of close-range finishing to strike with both feet and his head before Nathan Eccleston completed the rout in the closing stages.

Fourth-placed Dundee United had to come from behind to secure a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at St Mirren, with Stuart Armstrong levelling after Kenny McLean had broken the deadlock with a superb finish.

A Greg Stewart penalty proved enough to give Dundee a 1-0 victory against Kilmarnock at Dens Park after Lee Ashcroft had brought down Jim McAlister after 19 minutes.