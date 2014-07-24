Spurs boss Pochettino has high hopes for Lamela

The Argentine winger came with a big reputation when he joined the London outfit from Roma in a club-record deal last year, but failed to live up to his billing in an injury-plagued first season in England.

Lamela made only nine Premier League appearances, with just three of those coming from the start, and was linked with a move back to Italy.

The 22-year-old has been given an opportunity to prove his worth by new manager Pochettino, though, and scored twice in a 3-2 pre-season friendly victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday.

Pochettino is prepared to put his faith in countryman Lamela, and wants the former River Plate man to play a key role in a new era at White Hart Lane.

"We expect a lot from him, he's an unbelievable player," said Pochettino.

"He needs to show us that he deserves to play, but at the moment we are happy with his performance."

Andros Townsend was also in target in Tottenham's victory over MLS side Toronto, who lined up with Jermain Defoe as captain against his former club.