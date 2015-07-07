Spurs have to be better now - Bentaleb

Nabil Bentaleb has his sights on UEFA Champions League qualification and silverware after signing a new five-year contract with Tottenham on Monday.

Academy graduate Bentaleb was a regular feature in the Tottenham side that finished fifth in the Premier League last term.

And, having committed his future to the White Hart Lane club until 2020, Bentaleb outlined his determination to lead Spurs to bigger and better things.

The 20-year-old midfielder told Spurs TV: "This season we have to show something to the fans. Last season we finished fifth, which is a good position. It's a platform, we have to be better now.

"We have to go on and achieve things to thank the fans that were behind us for the whole season. Now it's time for them to get rewarded.

"Grabbing fourth place could be one of the best things of the season and obviously we're playing in the Europa League and no matter what competition we will play in, you can be sure that we will give 100 per cent and we want to lift up one trophy this season."

Bentaleb insists his desire for improvement will not be dimmed by his lengthy new deal.

"It's what you give on the pitch [that matters]," he said.

"I always push harder and I always want more. Nothing is achieved in football - you have to fight all the time and you have to improve all the time, otherwise for me I take this as a failure.

"That's how I see things. That's what brought me to where I am now.

"I've had some ups, I've had some downs, but [what is] most important is that I've learned a lot. And I hope I will continue to learn. The club has given me the trust and I have to thank them for that and keep working really hard to achieve things here with Tottenham."