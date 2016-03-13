Spurs must avoid Villa upset - Alli

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli urged his team to stay focused to avoid an upset loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men visit struggling Villa looking to close the gap to league leaders Leicester City to two points.

Alli is desperate for Spurs to avoid a shock loss against a team bottom of the league with just three wins.

"We've seen there have been a lot of upsets and we've just got to make sure this isn't one of them," the 19-year-old said.

"It's important that we stay focused, we go out there and we stick to the game plan and try to get the three points."

Villa's plight sees them sitting nine points from safety, with their losing streak in the league at four including a 6-0 loss to Liverpool and 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Alli said the struggles of Remi Garde's men had come as a surprise and the teenager is wary of a team fighting for survival.

"Everyone knows they've got some great players and I think it's a shock to everyone where they are in the league," he said.

"That's why it's important we don't take anything for granted. We realise they have got a threat and we need to just make sure that we're staying switched on at all times.

"They are going to be fighting every minute like their lives depend on it and it's important that we go out there and we stick to the game plan.

"We need to make sure we kill them off and just keep trying to get as many goals as we can."