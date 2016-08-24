Spurs want Calhanoglu, claims agent

Bayer Leverkusen attacker Hakan Calhanoglu is the subject of interest from Tottenham, the player's agent has claimed.

Turkey international Calhanoglu, who signed for Leverkusen two years ago from Hamburg, has developed a reputation as a set-piece specialist and has netted 21 goals across his past two seasons at the BayArena.

Spurs, who finished third in the Premier League last season, were said to be monitoring Marseille's Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, but any potential deal for the France Under-21 international appears to have stalled.

And on Tuesday, Calhanoglu's agent Bektas Demirtas said that Mauricio Pochettino had expressed a desire to bring the 22-year-old to White Hart Lane.

"It is true that Tottenham have registered their interest with me," Demirtas told Express.

Tottenham have four points from their opening two Premier League fixtures, after a 1-1 draw at Everton and 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Leverkusen's Bundesliga season begins against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.