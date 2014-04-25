Stade de France to host Euro 2016 final
The Stade de France will host both the opening game and the final of Euro 2016 after UEFA confirmed the match schedule on Friday.
Host nation France will get the competition underway in Saint-Denis on June 10 before the final takes place at the same venue a month later.
Prior to that, the semi-finals will take place at a redeveloped Stade Velodrome in Marseille and the Stade de Lyon.
The competition will feature 24 teams for the first time, with group winners, runners-up and the four best third-placed teams from qualifying all gaining a place at the finals.
Those who reach the knockout stages in 2016 will be unable to face a nation from the same group until the final, while all competing teams will see their pool matches staged in three different locations.
UEFA president Michel Platini said in a statement: "I believe the calendar is great for fans since they will get the chance to see several teams and matches in or around their respective regions.
"Fans of a particular team are also now encouraged to travel around France to follow their team and discover the beauty the country has to offer.
"As far as the teams are concerned, I think it is great they can rotate between venues.
"It means nobody will have a so-called 'home advantage' by playing several times in the same stadium.
"It promises to be a fantastic celebration of football in a colourful and festive environment."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.