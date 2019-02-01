“Staggered and shocked”: Allardyce blasts Chelsea’s handling of Pulisic move

The Premier League side completed a deal for the USA international in January but he won’t arrive at Stamford Bridge until the summer, and former England and Crystal Palace manager Allardyce has questioned the Blues’ approach.

"I am staggered and shocked," he told Sky Sports News.

"What if he does an ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] over there?

"You invest that much money and then you have the settling in period... next season, who knows, he might come in and struggle."

The 20-year-old winger has scored three goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for Bundesliga leaders Dortmund this season.