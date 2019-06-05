Staggies swoop for Grivosti

Ross County have handed teenage defender Tom Grivosti a fresh one-year deal.

The former Bolton youngster made his first-team breakthrough in Dingwall last year and registered 19 appearances as the Staggies won immediate promotion back to the Ladbrokes Premiership.

He scored his first senior goal with a vital header against Dunfermline in a clash towards the end of the season as Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell’s team closed in on the Championship title.

Grivosti told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to sign again. Hopefully we can continue what we started last year and enjoy more success together.”

Ross Draper, Marcus Fraser, Declan McManus and Michael Gardyne have also all recently committed their futures to the Highland outfit, while Ferguson and Kettlewell have ramped up their preparations for their top-flight returns by adding Joe Chalmers, Ross Laidlaw and Blair Spittal to their squad so far this summer.