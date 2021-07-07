Stellenbosch FC confirm two departures

Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the departures of two players, including midfielder Asavela Mbekile and goalkeeper Constandino Christodoulou.

Mbekile has become the latest player to part ways with Stellies, having only made 21 appearances across all competitions since joining the club as a free agent in February last year.

"The club would like to thank Asavela Mbekile for his year's service and wish him all the best for his future. Go well shoozie!" Stellenbosch said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Stellies also confirmed that the club’s reserve team goalkeeper Constandino Christodoulou will leave the club after he received a scholarship in New Hampshire, USA.

"The club is proud to announce that SFC Reserves GK Constandino Christodoulou has received a full soccer and academic scholarship at the Ivy League research university, Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, USA," Stellies revealed in a statement.

Mbekile and Christodoulou now join the likes of Azeemud-deen Brenner, Kristopher Bergman and Phathutshedzo Nange in parting ways with the club ahead of the new season.