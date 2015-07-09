Sterling does not trust Rodgers, says agent

Raheem Sterling's Liverpool future has been thrown into further doubt, with his agent claiming a "breakdown in trust" has soured the relationship between the forward and Anfield manager Brendan Rodgers.

Sterling has been heavily linked with a move away from Merseyside in recent months, with Manchester City thought to have had two bids rejected.

Aidy Ward, the 20-year-old's agent is quoted by the Daily Mail: "With Raheem, there has been a breakdown in trust between him and Brendan Rodgers."

Ward's comments come a day after reports had suggested the England international had refused to join Liverpool's pre-season tour of Australasia, speculation the club declined to comment on.